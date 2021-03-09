East Central College saw its four-match volleyball winning streak come to an end Wednesday night at home.
Rival Jefferson College defeated the Falcons (6-3, 1-1), 25-19, 25-21, 25-20.
“We struggled with staying aggressive at all times out of system, which gave them too many opportunities in the middle,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) led the attack with seven kills.
Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Alyce Koch (Eureka) ended with six kills apiece.
Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) posted four kills. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) chipped in with three. Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) closed with two kills, and Maykayla Bevfoden (Union) posted one kill.
Mathes-Peters lauded the East Central defense. Libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the way with 23 digs.
“During the match, we had a great passing and defensive night with Trinity Clark leading the way with 23 digs and passing nails on serve receive,” Mathes-Peters said. “Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) added 12 digs from the back court, and many others contributed to our rallies we had.”
Hollimann, Leakehe and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had five digs. Tonioli was next with four digs. Struttmann and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, Utah) each added one dig.
Struttmann and Lutui each had three block assists.
“Blocking wise, Teena Lutui and Grace Struttmann had a good night with three block assists each,” Mathes-Peters said.
Hollimann had 18 assists and three service aces.
Clark dished out five assists. Mo’ungaafi had two assists. Koch, Morehead and Lutui each had one assist.
“Marrantha is continuing to grow in the 5-1,” Mathes-Peters said. “She dished out 18 assists and contributed three kills.”
East Central returns to action Friday night, visiting Park Hills to take on Mineral Area College at 5:30 p.m.
From there, East Central goes to Kansas City to play Metropolitan Community College Saturday at noon.
MCC visits East Central Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.