For the first time this week, the East Central College softball Falcons got to play Thursday.
However, host Jefferson College swept the Falcons in the MCCAC doubleheader in Hillsboro, 3-1 and 6-0.
East Central (17-16, 3-9) fell in the opener, 3-1. Morgan Green (Festus) supplied the run with a solo home run. Taylor Hanger (Pacific) took the loss.
In the second game, the Vikings shut out East Central, 6-0. Green was the losing pitcher.
East Central is in the stretch run to the NJCAA Division II Region 16 playoffs. The Falcons are slated to host Mineral Area College Tuesday at 2 p.m. for the program’s annual “Stuff the Stands” promotion.
The NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament will be hosted by Mineral Area College Friday and Saturday, May 6-7.