On a day where the East Central College Falcons honored those who helped to restart the baseball program, Jefferson College stole the spotlight.
The Vikings swept East Central (8-14) in MCCAC action in Union, 13-5 and 8-7 (eight innings).
East Central honored its donors before the first game and had one of its most distinguished alumni, Tom Henke, throw out a first pitch along with another alumnus, Aaron Marquart of Heritage Community Bank.
Henke, who saved 311 games in a Major League Baseball career from 1982-95, is one of two former ECC players who has played in Major League Baseball.
First game
In the opener, East Central built up a 2-0 lead with runs in each of the first two innings.
Jefferson College got on the scoreboard in a big way in the top of the third with five runs. The Falcons cut it to 5-4 in the bottom of that inning.
In the fourth, Jefferson scored twice and the Falcons added one run.
Jefferson then scored once in the fifth and five times in the sixth to win, 13-5.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) went five innings and took the loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Matt Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) pitched the final two innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) had three hits to lead East Central’s offense.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) was next with two. Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) doubled. Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) each had one hit.
Sisk walked and stole two bases.
Sisk, Dent, Orman, Beck and Colombo each scored.
Sisk, Orman, Andrew Hueste (Linn) and Colombo drove in one run apiece.
Second game
East Central jumped out to a 4-0 lead after an inning in the second game. Jefferson fought back with two in the second and four in the third. The Falcons tied it again with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Each side scored once in the sixth.
Jefferson went ahead to stay with a run in the top of the eighth.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) pitched the first three innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits and seven walks. He struck out three.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) took the loss, falling to 2-1. He went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. He fanned seven.
Dent had half of the six East Central hits, including a double.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware), Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) singled.
Hueste walked twice. Dent and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) walked once.
Sisk and Shannon both sacrificed.
Sisk, Dent, Hueste, Terilli, Dale, Shannon and Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) scored once.
Dale drove in two runs. Dent and Turner each had one RBI.