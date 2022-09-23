Jefferson College completed a regular season sweep of the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons Saturday in Hillsboro, 4-1.
The Falcons fell to 2-5 overall with the loss.
Keelan McCloskey (Airdrie, Scotland) netted the lone East Central goal.
Ignacio Rodriguez scored twice while Ryan Ford and Alvarez Cooper each netted one goal for the Vikings.
Both ECC teams were in MCCAC action Monday at Mineral Area College.
In the women’s game, the Falcons (1-4-1) were defeated, 5-1. Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) scored the lone East Central goal.
Mineral Area also won the men’s game, shutting out the Falcons, 1-0.
