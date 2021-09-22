Netting two goals within a two-minute span in the second half, the Jefferson College men’s soccer Falcons edged East Central College Saturday in Union, 3-2.
“I felt it was a really good game of football between two good teams,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “It was pretty even in regard to chances and possession. Unfortunately, Jefferson took their opportunities. The men’s team is certainly improving but must find consistency and tighten up defensively if we are to make a playoff run.”
Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) netted both East Central goals with Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) drawing two assists.
The Falcons dropped to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference. Jefferson College improved to 5-3 overall, 2-0 in the conference.
A foul near the East Central goal set up a Rashaad Ogun goal with 40:15 left in first half. East Central could not clear the ball, and Ogun was able to knock it into the back of the net. That was the only goal of the opening half.
Akot equalized with 43:30 remaining in the second half. Gonzalez assisted on the goal.
Akot scored his second on a header off of a corner kick with 33:36 left in second half. Gonzalez earned the assist.
Vikings tied it with 20:17 to play. Charley Leech netted the goal with Luke Kos assisting.
Jefferson College scored the game-winner on a cross from the right from Kos to Kyeron Daws with 18:29 to play.
East Central had chances late in the game. Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) drove hard to the net multiple times. Pleas for a foul in the box were ignored, and the Vikings held off a late surge to pick up the win.
Goncalo Duraes played most of the game in goal for the Vikings, making two saves, but had to come out after contact with McInnes on one of the East Central chances. Harry O’Brien made two saves in the final minutes.
East Central’s goalkeeper was Toby Lydon-Gardiner (Shoreham Academy, Shoreham-by-Sea, England), who made three saves.
The Falcons return to action Tuesday, hosting Southwestern Illinois College. East Central hosts Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City at 3 p.m.