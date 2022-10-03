East Central College’s volleyball winning streak ended at four Wednesday at home.
MCCAC rival Jefferson College swept the Falcons, 25-18, 25-7, 25-7.
The Falcons logged 18 kills as a team and Makayla Case (St. James) ended with seven of them.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each added three kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) ended with two. Emma Gaugel (North County), Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) ended with one kill each.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) picked up 15 digs to lead the defense.
McKinney was next with seven while Hali Overkamp (Hermann) closed with six.
Case had three, Zimmerman added two and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Coburn and Prudent each had one dig.
Zimmerman had nine assists, Allgeyer ended with eight and Clark added one.
Clark served three aces. McKinney had one.
McKinney and Prudent each had one block assist.
The Falcons return to action Friday, hosting Spoon River at 6 p.m.
East Central stays at home to host the Missouri Baptist University JV team next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The final home match of the regular season will be Saturday, Oct. 8, against Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City. That starts at noon.
