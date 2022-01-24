In a Cole County clash, the Jefferson City Lady Jays defeated Blair Oaks Tuesday in Union to claim the championship of the 42nd Annual Lady ’Cats Invitational Tournament.
Fourth-seeded Jefferson City beat the No. 3 Lady Falcons for the title, 50-33.
Jefferson City (6-9) led after one quarter, 13-12, at the half, 25-20, and through three quarters, 38-27.
Jefferson City junior post player Hannah Linthacum was named the tournament MVP after scoring 20 points for the Lady Jays.
Junior guard Emmarie Graham and sophomore Bri Avery joined Linthacum on the all-tournament team.
Representing Blair Oaks on the all-tournament team were sophomore Autumn Bax and senior Mallorie Fick.
The championship game is the only one of four final-round games played so far. The tournament was scheduled to end last Saturday, but the winter weather which pushed through the state forced Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway to postpone the games.
Only one other game has been reset. Union will host Southern Boone County Friday for the third-place game at 7 p.m.
Still to be reset are the consolation game between St. Francis Borgia Regional and Ft. Zumwalt North and the seventh-place game between St. Clair and Sullivan.