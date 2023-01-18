For the sixth time in seven years, the Jefferson City basketball Lady Jays reached the Union Girls Basketball Invitational championship game.
For the sixth time in seven years, the Jefferson City basketball Lady Jays reached the Union Girls Basketball Invitational championship game.
Scoring was at a premium when the Lady Jays (9-4) moved past Sullivan (4-7) in Friday’s semifinals, 30-20.
Jefferson City led after one quarter, 12-2, but Sullivan fought back. The Lady Jays were up at the half, 15-10. Jefferson City led after three quarters, 25-14.
The Lady Jays were paced by senior Hannah Linthacum, who scored 12 points while going 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Natyiah Ewing and Bri Avery both closed with six points.
Reagan Nilges and Isabel Schmidt scored three points apiece.
Jefferson City hit five three-point shots with Ewing leading the way with two. The Lady Jays were 5-10 from the free-throw line.
Dakayla McClain was Sullivan’s top scorer, scoring eight of her team’s 20 points. She went 4-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Abby Peterson was next with four points.
Molly Lohden closed with three points while Delaney George and Olivia Witt each had two points. Hayli Venable added one point.
Jefferson City advanced to face Union for the title Saturday while Sullivan played Southern Boone County for third place.
