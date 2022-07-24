Taking advantage of five Washington errors, Jefferson City Post 5 advanced to the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament championship series Wednesday afternoon at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Jefferson City (21-1-1) defeated Washington (28-6-2), 12-4.
“It was not our finest game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We committed errors at exceptionally wrong times.”
For Jefferson City, the win secured a spot in next week’s Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia. Post 218 had to win Wednesday night to earn its trip to the state event.
“We’ll take our medicine, learn from it, and get out there in the championship round and play better baseball,” Getsee said.
Post 5 outhit Washington, 10-8, but Washington made five errors to Jefferson City’s two. In the long run, that meant that seven of the Jefferson City runs were unearned. Three of Washington’s runs were unearned as well.
Two Post 218 outfield drops in the top of the second inning led to six unearned Jefferson City runs crossing the plate.
Washington chipped back with two runs in the third, but Jefferson City added five more runs in the top of the fourth.
Washington scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and concluded its scoring with a run in the sixth.
Post 5 added another run in the top of the seventh inning.
Brady Hanneken took the loss for Post 218. Over three innings, he allowed nine runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out one.
“Good teams are hard to beat in any circumstances, but handing over those and that really extended Brady Hanneken’s pitch count and just ran him out of the game way too early,” Getsee said. “If, in fact, we play clean baseball and Brady gives us five innings or so, it may or may not be the same result. That was not the case though. Jeff City took full advantage of our miscues and pounded us for them.”
Ryan Weidle pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. He struck out a pair.
Offensively, Sam Turilli had two hits for Washington. Jacob Weidle doubled. Sam Paule, Gavin Matchell, Aden Pecka, Ryan Weidle and Tanner McPherson singled. Jacob Weidle and Weston Meyer walked.
Meyer and Paule were hit by pitches.
Dane Eckhoff, Pecka, Turilli and Ryan Weidle stole bases.
McPherson scored twice. Turilli and Pecka each scored once.
Turilli and Paule each had one RBI.
“Our offense wasn’t bad against a very good arm,” Getsee said. “We forced some issues and made them play a little bit. Sam Turilli led the way with a couple of hits, and we had multiple guys work deep counts, but we just couldn’t catch up to the six- and five-spots we gave them early.”
Chase Schnieders was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Hunter Berendzen pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Blake Gentges, Calen Kruger, Nate Roark and Luke Cavender had two hits apiece.
Kruger and Roark doubled.
Nick Jefferies and Jace Kesel singled.
Jack Robertson, Roark and Jacob Schulte walked.
Gentges, Jaden Kolb and Cavender scored twice. Jefferies, Kruger, Roark, Robertson, Schulte and Trevor Jordan scored once.
Kruger drove in four runs. Cavender had two RBIs. Gentges, Jefferies, Schulte and Kesel each drove in one run.