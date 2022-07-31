The road to the state championship series was a bumpy one for the Jefferson City Post 5 Seniors.
The team (22-4-1) rebounded from a 5-1 loss Tuesday against St. Joseph Post 11 to win a pair of one-run contests in Wednesday’s Senior Legion State Tournament losers’ bracket in Sedalia.
Festus Post 253 (17-17) ended its season with a 5-4 loss to Jefferson City in the first elimination game of the tournament. Festus thus finished fourth in the four-team tournament. Post 5 went on to escape a tight 1-0 battle with Washington Post 5 to qualify for the championship series Thursday, setting up a rematch with St. Joseph.
Post 5 had to come from behind against Festus Wednesday.
Three times Festus took the lead, only for Jefferson City to provide an answer in the home half.
Both teams scored once in the first inning and once in the second inning.
Post 253 pushed across two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Post 5 quickly erased the two-run deficit with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth that concluded the scoring.
Max Buscher pitched the complete game for Jefferson City. In seven innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks. He recorded four strikeouts.
On the other side, Dylan Black tossed the first four innings for Festus. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Jackson Gross pitched two innings out of the bullpen and allowed three unearned runs on four hits with one strikeout.
Post 5 collected eight hits, two from leadoff man Calen Kruger.
Kruger singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Jaden Kolb doubled and drove in a run.
Nathaniel Roark, Jacob Schulte, Jace Kessel, Jack Robertson and Luke Cavender all singled.
Nicholas Jefferies reached on a walk and scored.
Roark, Schulte and Cavender each crossed the plate once.
Kessel, Schulte and Roark were each credited with a run batted in.
Festus had seven hits on the day.
Samuel Stokes doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Gabe King singled twice and scored.
Canyon Stout and Anthony Simon each doubled. Jaxin Patterson singled.
Patterson scored twice. Stout crossed the plate once.
Conner McDonald and Simon each drove in a run.
Post 5 entered Thursday afternoon’s championship series needing two wins to claim the state title. St. Joseph only needed one win.