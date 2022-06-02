Jefferson City handed Pacific Post 320 its first loss of the season Sunday in the St. Charles Tournament championship game, 13-10.
Post 5 won despite being limited to two hits in the game. Post 320 (4-1) outhit Jefferson City, 11-2, but made eight errors to Jefferson City’s two. Additionally, Jefferson City took advantage of 10 walks.
Post 5 opened scoring with four runs in the top of the first.
Pacific rallied for three in the bottom of that frame.
In the second, Jefferson City added two runs and Pacific scored once.
Jefferson City made it 7-4 in the third inning.
In the fifth, Post 5 scored three more runs and Pacific added two.
Jefferson City scored once in the fifth.
Both teams scored twice in the sixth and Pacific added two final runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Cayden Matthes and Gavin Lane each had three hits for Post 320. Lane belted two doubles.
Connor Mooney had two hits, including a double.
Bennett Parker also doubled. Hagen Hassell and Landon Andrew singled.
Austin Covert walked twice. Hassell, Mooney, Parker and Landon Swebilius walked once.
Trey Kulick and Andrew were hit by pitches.
Mooney stole four bases. Matthes stole three. Covert, Lane, Parker and Swebilius each stole two bases. Andrew and Hassell had one steal apiece.
Mooney and Matthes scored three times. Kulick, Hassell, Parker and Lane each scored once.
Matthes had four RBIs. Lane drove in three. Mooney, Parker and Andrew each drove home one run.