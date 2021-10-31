Thursday marked the end of a turnaround season for Pacific volleyball.
Pacific (16-13-1) concluded its postseason run at home in the Class 4 sectional round against Jefferson City (20-14-2), 25-16, 25-22, 26-13.
The Lady Indians went from a one-team win in 2020 to a district championship in the program’s first season under new Head Coach Joe Brammeier.
Pacific will be eligible to have much of the team intact in 2022, losing just two seniors to graduation in defensive specialist Sophie Deusinger and right-side hitter Brenna Moore.
“We were excited because we had five of our freshmen on the court at once,” Brammeier said. “They had fun with it. They’re excited to get this far. We haven’t gotten this far in a long time. I know everyone is proud of them. I know I’m proud of them. I can’t wait for next year.”
After dropping the first set, the Lady Indians were quickly falling behind in the second round before a 9-0 run allowed the team to come all the way back from a 17-9 deficit to take an 18-17 lead.
However, the visiting Lady Jays rebounded to salvage the set by three points.
With the momentum firmly in their favor after that, Jefferson City cruised through the third and final set.
The Lady Jays advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinal round against Logan-Rogersville (21-11-1), a four-set winner Thursday over Webb City, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16.
Mizzou basketball recruit Hannah Linthacum provided a big presence in the middle for the Lady Jays that was tough to contend with.
“Jeff City is a great team,” Brammeier said. “They have really big hitters, a big block and an outstanding libero that picks up every single ball that comes that way. Our game just wasn’t on tonight.”
Despite the outcome, it was a big night for Pacific with the volleyball game playing into its first sectional round since the 1995 district championship team.
“The whole town came out,” Brammeier said. “It was a great atmosphere out here. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for and fighting for.”
The volleyball season as a whole concludes next week in Cape Girardeau.