Jefferson City netted the first 19 points Monday on the way to a 64-19 victory over St. Clair in the opening round of the Union Girls Basketball Tournament.
“We’ve had a tough time with shots falling here lately,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We did get open looks and got to the basket. We got free throws, but we just didn’t connect on them.”
Top-seeded Jefferson City (8-4) advanced to Friday’s semifinal against Sullivan.
St. Clair (2-9) faces New Haven Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
“It’s always nice to play a conference opponent before we get to play them in the conference,” Johnson said.
The biggest highlight of Monday’s game was Jefferson City senior post player Hannah Linthacum reaching the 1,000-point milestone with 7:08 to play in the second quarter.
The 6-3 senior has signed to join her sisters, Sarah and Micah, on the University of Missouri roster next season.
Hannah Linthacum ended the game with 16 points.
“We really couldn’t stop Hannah down low,” Johnson said. “Congratulations to her on reaching 1,000 points.”
Jefferson City led after eight minutes, 19-0. St. Clair got its first point, a free throw from Grace Moore, eight seconds into the second quarter.
The Lady Jays led at the half, 38-7, and through three quarters, 54-11.
St. Clair’s top scorer was Emma Talleur with six points.
Vada Moore and Rylea Black each scored three points.
Emma Thompson, Ava Brand and Bella Shelden scored two points apiece.
Grace Moore ended with one point.
St. Clair hit one three-point basket and went 2-10 from the free-throw line.
Following Linthacum for Jefferson City were Reagan Nilges and Deyja Mays, both with 12 points.
Natyiah Ewing closed with 10 points.
Brianna Avery hit two three-point shots for her six points.
Ella Kinsey closed with four points. Emmarie Graham and Lyric Hearn both scored two points.
Jefferson City hit eight three-point baskets and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.