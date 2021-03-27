Jefferson City certainly brought its bats Tuesday on its jaunt east on U.S. 50.
The Jays rolled to an 18-2 win over Union at Wildcat Ballpark.
“Our pitchers threw strikes and did their best to get outs, but Jefferson City has a very good lineup,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “When we were at the plate, we saw two of the better pitchers we’ll see this year, and we just aren’t where we need to be yet when it comes to our hitting.”
Union fell to 2-1 on the season with the loss.
Jefferson City had 16 hits to Union’s two. The Wildcats made seven errors to Jefferson City’s one.
Jefferson City took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. In the second, the Jays scored three runs to Union’s one.
It was 7-1 after three innings. Each team scored once in the fourth. Jefferson City added two runs in the fifth and eight in the seventh.
Coleton Anderson doubled for the Wildcats and drove in one of the runs.
Marshall Gebert singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Will Mentz walked and scored. Cooper Bailey added a walk.
Will Beckman was the starting pitcher for Union and took the loss. He went 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Evan Hall pitched 2.2 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk.
Mason Bailey threw the final two innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Overall, Bailey felt the game was a very good early-season test for his team.
“Jeff City is a very good team, and they’ll win a lot of games on their own this year,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately, we helped them out with poor defensive play today. It was going to be an uphill battle regardless, but a couple of early errors got us behind. From there, I thought our focus waned, and that led to more errors.”