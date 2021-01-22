Last year, it was the one that got away.
Jefferson City was the top seed at the Union Girls Basketball Tournament, but fell to Webster Groves in the semifinals and ended third.
This year, there was no upset. The top-seeded Lady Jays raced past Southern Boone Saturday, 59-24, to win this year’s title.
Sarah Linthacum, who scored 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the title contest, was named the tournament’s MVP.
Joining Linthacum on the all-tournament team from Jefferson City were Hannah Nilges and Kara Daly.
Southern Boone was represented on the all-tournament team by Jersee Wren and Paige Gamble.
St. Francis Borgia Regional won the third-place game over St. Clair. Borgia’s Avery Lackey and Callyn Weber were selected to the all-tournament team along with St. Clair’s Ally Newton.
Sullivan won the consolation game over Ft. Zumwalt North. Hanna Johanning was named to the all-tournament team for Sullivan and Abby Porter was honored for Ft. Zumwalt North.