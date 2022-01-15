With starters accounting for 50 of 51 points, the Jefferson City Lady Jays knocked off the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights Monday in the opening round of the Union Girls Basketball Tournament, 51-34.
“We all knew that Jefferson City isn’t a true No. 5 seed in this tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “It’s a pretty loaded tournament and they’ve gotten back some of the players they didn’t have earlier in the season. We knew it was going to be a pretty tough matchup for us.”
Jefferson City (3-9) advanced to Friday’s semifinal against top-seeded Southern Boone. Borgia (5-7) plays St. Clair Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
“St. Clair is having a rough season, but they’re going to look at the score and see that we got beat badly tonight,” Houlihan said. “It’s going to be two struggling teams trying to get ready for the next round and making improvements.”
Monday’s game was a minor upset as Borgia was seeded fourth and Jefferson City was the No. 5 seed.
The Lady Jays never gave Borgia a chance, rolling out to a 14-1 lead after one quarter. The Lady Jays were up by a 17-3 margin through the first part of the second quarter before holding a 24-18 advantage at the break.
“We got into a hole and dug out of it and then got back into it,” Houlihan said. “That’s been the story of our season. We’ve gotten into these runs and then having to dig out. We’ve been able to make games close, but we haven’t been able to get over the top.”
Jefferson City scored the first eight points of the third quarter and held a 15-point margin with eight minutes to play, 41-26.
Hannah Linthacum scored 14 points for the Lady Jays. The junior post player was a force inside the paint.
Bri Avey also scored 14 points, including a pair of three-point baskets. The Lady Jays had three three-point baskets as a team.
Jefferson City’s third 14-point scorer was Emmarie Graham.
Reagan Nilges and Amaya Ford each scored four points.
Lyric Hearn added one point.
Jefferson City was 10-17 from the free-throw line.
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia with 14 points. She hit one of Borgia’s three three-point baskets and went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Lexie Meyer and Celia Gildehaus both scored six points.
Natalie Alferman and Elliot Schmelz ended with three points apiece.
Audrey Richardson posted two points.
Borgia went 7-12 from the free-throw line.