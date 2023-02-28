While it won’t be playing in its home gym, the Jefferson City Jays will have a hometown advantage in the Class 5 District 5 Boys Basketball Tournament, which starts Wednesday.
Semifinals are scheduled for Friday with the championship set for Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m.
Jefferson City (18-7) is the top seed for the tournament which starts Wednesday at Capital City High School.
The Jays were ranked eighth in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll.
St. Francis Borgia (22-4), ranked fourth in the same poll, is seeded second.
The third seed went to the Rolla Bulldogs (17-9).
Another Jefferson City school, Helias (14-12) is the fourth seed.
Four Rivers Conference champion Union (16-10) holds the fifth seed with Camdenton (13-13) and Marshfield (12-14) following.
Host Capital City (7-17) is seeded eighth.
The boys district is the only one being played at Capital City. The Class 5 District 5 girls are playing at Washington High School.
Wednesday’s first-round games open with Jefferson City playing Capital City at 4:30 p.m.
Helias then plays Union at 6 p.m.
Borgia’s opening game against Marshfield is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with Rolla playing Camdenton at 9 p.m.
On Friday, the Jefferson City-Capital City winner plays the Helias-Union winner at 6 p.m.
The Borgia-Marshfield winner then plays the Rolla-Camdenton winner at 7:30 p.m. Friday winners move to Monday’s 6 p.m. title game.
The district winner will play the District 6 winner Friday, March 10, at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. The quarterfinal game tips off at 5:45 p.m.
District 6, being played in Willard, is led by Bolivar (17-9). Following the Liberators are Parkview, Glendale, Hillcrest, McDonald County, Willard, West Plains and Branson.