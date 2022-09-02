Jefferson City had something to prove Monday.
The seventh-place finisher from the Union Softball Invitational knocked off third-place finisher Union in the state capital, 9-2.
Union dropped to 3-2 on the season with the loss.
The Lady ’Cats opened play with a run in the top of the first, but Jefferson City came back to score three times in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Jays added three more runs in the third. Each team scored once in the fourth. Jefferson City added two runs in the fifth.
The Lady Jays outhit Union, 8-6. Each side made two errors.
Alexa Lause and Abby Thwing each had two hits. Lause doubled.
Fallyn Blankenship and Macy Hulsey both had one hit.
Thwing and Brooklynne Anderson walked.
Abby Thwing and Blankenship stole bases.
Lause and Emma Roberts scored the Union runs.
Blankenship pitched, allowing nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and six walks over six innings. She struck out five.
Union returns home to host De Soto Tuesday. Union opens Four Rivers Conference play next Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Clair.
