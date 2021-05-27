The rivalry has been renewed.
Jefferson City Post 5 defeated Washington Post 218 Sunday in the Washington Freshman Legion Tournament championship game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 3-1.
Despite the loss, Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann saw many positives during the tournament.
“I thought the boys did really well,” Kopmann said. “I thought our pitching was outstanding. We had good pitching performances in all three games, and we have a couple of others who will be pretty good also. Pitching will be one of our strengths this season.”
Kopmann said hitting needs to improve.
“The hitting will come around,” Kopmann said. “The boys haven’t seen this much offspeed pitching until now. They’ll do a better job once they adjust.”
Washington (2-1) scored the opening run in the bottom of the first inning, but that was it for Post 218’s offense.
Jefferson City took the lead with two runs and added another in the third. Neither team scored after that.
Jefferson City outhit Washington, 8-5, and Washington made both errors in the game.
Reagan Kandlbinder went the distance for Post 218, taking the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out one batter.
Offensively, Noah Hendrickson had two of the five hits, both singles.
Ryan Kassebaum doubled. Drew Eckhoff and Kaden Patke both singled.
Washington batters drew two walks with Patke and Jack Dunard reaching via free passes. Post 218 hitters struck out eight times.
Eckhoff scored the run, and Kassebaum drove him home.
“I think the tournament was a success for us,” Kopmann said. “The kids enjoyed it. I think this will be an outstanding season.”
Washington returns to action Wednesday, hosting Festus in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.