For the third season in a row, the Jefferson City Lady Jays are the Union Girls Basketball Invitational champions.
Jefferson City (10-4) held off host Union (10-4) for the event title, 41-29.
“I thought their defense was the difference,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We’ll see them again in the district. I thought it was a good high school basketball game. We just have to figure out a way to score.”
The title was Jefferson City’s 15th since 1992. The Lady Jays have captured 11 in 13 title game appearances since 2004.
Union, on the other hand, was making its first championship game appearance since 1986.
Union was able to limit Jefferson City defensively, holding the Lady Jays to 41 points. Karvinen said 40 was the goal.
“Our goal before the game was to hold them to 40,” Karvinen said. “I told them before the game that if we hold them to 40, we win. I just can’t remember the last time we scored 29 points.”
However, Union struggled to find scoring as well. Union’s 29 points were its lowest production in a game this season. Union previously had scored 40 points in a game twice.
“You can’t score 29 points and expect to beat good teams,” Karvinen said.
The early part of the game was even. The score was tied at 8-8 through one quarter and Union grabbed its largest lead, 17-12, on a Sophia Helling three-point basket with 6:11 to go in the half.
Jefferson City chipped back to lead at the intermission, 25-22.
The Lady Jays extended the lead to 33-27 through three quarters.
“In a game like this, our girls have to realize they’re not going to be five-feet open,” Karvinen said. “It’s going to be more like two feet. You’re just not going to have as much separation as against other teams.”
Union’s scoring came from three players.
Helling concluded with 19 points, including four three-point shots. She also went 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Mya Minor was able to drive to the lane and score against Jefferson City’s bigger players, netting all seven of her points in the first half.
Both made the all-tournament team along with Kelsey Brake.
Lucy Koenigsfeld hit a three-point shot for her scoring.
All three scorers were shaken up at different times during the game, Minor and Helling were able to return. Koenigsfeld left the game after being injured in the second half.
Jefferson City had success working the ball to the tournament MVP, 6-3 senior forward Hannah Linthacum. She ended the game with 24 points, including going 4-6 from the free-throw line.
“Linthacum is a handful,” Karvinen said.
Reagan Nilges knocked down two three-point baskets for her six points.
Bri Avery was next with four points.
Lyric Hearn scored three points and Natyiah Ewing and Emmarie Graham each scored two points.
Jefferson City knocked down three three-point baskets and went 6-11 from the free-throw line.
Avery and Graham also were named to the all-tournament team.
