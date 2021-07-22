Winning the second Saturday game in Loose Creek, the Jefferson City Post 5 Junior Legion team made sure there would be a Sunday showdown for all the Zone 1 marbles.
Jefferson City held off Washington, 6-3, to tie the Zone 1 Tournament championship series at one game apiece.
“You can’t give a good team like Jefferson City extra opportunities for them to take advantage of,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said. “It seemed like Jefferson City was able to find the holes, while we just didn’t, which is part of baseball.”
Both teams scored once in the opening inning.
“We were able to jump out first with Anthony (Broeker) getting a big double and Kabren (Koelling) being able to bring him home with a solid hit,” Voelkerding said.
Jefferson City moved in front to stay with a three-run third inning.
Post 218 cut the gap to a run in the top of the fourth, 4-3, but Jefferson City came back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and made that hold through the rest of the game.
“We had a few hiccups in the field tonight, which led Ryan Weidle’s pitch count to get high and for Jefferson City to bat around in the third and score,” Voelkerding said. “Mitchell Meyer came in and was able to get us out of a jam.”
Post 5 outhit Washington, 6-5. Washington made two errors in the game.
Weidle took the loss. He went 2.1 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. Weidle struck out one.
Meyer pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks. He fanned seven.
For Jefferson City, Nate Roark was the winner. He lasted six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. Roark struck out seven.
Hunter Berendzen pitched the final inning, walking one, hitting two and striking out three.
Offensively, Post 218 got a pair of hits from Kabren Koelling. Anthony Broeker and Tanner McPherson doubled. Peyton Straatmann singled.
Luke Kleekamp, Ryan Weidle and Hanon Jarvis walked. Broeker, McPherson and Jacob Weidle were hit by pitches.
Broeker, Kleekamp and Ryan Weidle scored the runs.
Koelling, Jacob Weidle and Straatmann recorded RBIs.
For Jefferson City, Max Buscher had two hits. Jack Robertson and Holden Brand doubled. Luke Cavender and Berendzen singled.
Berendzen walked twice. Cavender, Brand, Buscher and Jude Rader walked once.
Cavender stole a base and scored twice. Brand, Berendzen, Buscher and Aiden Boeckmann scored one.
Brand, Berendzen, Buscher, Robertson and Rader each drove in one run.