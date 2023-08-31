Scoring five times in the top of the seventh inning, the Jefferson City softball Lady Jays stunned host Union Monday to win the Union Tournament championship game, 6-2.
“Second place is something to be proud of,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It just stings a little due to the tough loss. We will just keep working hard and improve on the little things. It is a great group, and we will get it together and do great things.”
Union (2-2) scored single runs in the second and third to take a 2-0 lead and cruised through the first four frames before Jefferson City (4-0) cut the lead in half.
In the top of the seventh, the Lady Jays made their move.
With two outs, Lyndsie Albright singled to right field to bring Amaya Ford home with the tying run.
K’Lee DuBois came home with the go-ahead run on a Kaylee Redcay single and Jefferson City moved ahead, 3-2.
By the time Union got the final out, the Lady Jays had pushed three more runs across the plate.
Summer Branch then retired Union in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
Branch went the distance, allowing two unearned runs on four hits. She struck out 11 batters.
For Union, Fallyn Blankenship pitched the first 6.1 innings and was charged with the loss. She allowed three runs on five hits and struck out eight.
Emma Roberts got the final two outs, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk. She struck out one.
“Fallyn pitched a good game,” Dewert said. “Emma came in and pitched well. We just couldn’t finish. We made too many mistakes and didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”
Alexa Lause led Union with two hits, including a double.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Emma Wallis had the other Union hits.
Lause, Cammi Monkman and Wallis each stole a base.
Lause and Monkman scored the Union runs. Madi Julius recorded an RBI.
“Madi Julius made some great plays in right field,” Dewert added.
Redcay logged two hits for Jefferson City.
Finley Walker doubled. Elliot O’Donnell, Branch, Ford, Allison Carwile and Albright singled.
Albright scored twice. Redcay, DuBouis, O’Donnell and Ford scored once.
Branch drove in two runs. Redcay, O’Donnell and Albright each had one RBI.
The tournament had been scheduled to end Saturday, but thunderstorms and heavy rain forced organizers to call the event off before the final round. By a quirk, Union and Jefferson City already were slated to play Monday in a regular-season game and that was used to also determine the tournament championship.
Union plays Tuesday at De Soto and returns home to host St. Clair Tuesday in the Four Rivers Conference opener.
