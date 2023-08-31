Scoring five times in the top of the seventh inning, the Jefferson City softball Lady Jays stunned host Union Monday to win the Union Tournament championship game, 6-2.

“Second place is something to be proud of,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “It just stings a little due to the tough loss. We will just keep working hard and improve on the little things. It is a great group, and we will get it together and do great things.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.