One Jefferson City team was leaving with the Class 5 District 5 girls basketball title Tuesday.
The Jefferson City Lady Jays (21-7) made sure it was them in a nail-biter against Helias Catholic (21-7), 43-41, at Washington’s Blue Jay Gym.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One Jefferson City team was leaving with the Class 5 District 5 girls basketball title Tuesday.
The Jefferson City Lady Jays (21-7) made sure it was them in a nail-biter against Helias Catholic (21-7), 43-41, at Washington’s Blue Jay Gym.
Helias had multiple attempts to tie the score in the closing seconds, missing a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining and then attempting a halfcourt “Hail Mary” after Jefferson City also missed two free throws.
However, Helias’ last-second prayer throw did not find its way to the basket as time expired.
Jefferson City, seeded second, pulled in front in the first half, 13-8 after one quarter and 29-19 going into the intermission.
Top-seeded Helias handcuffed the Jefferson City offense, holding the Lady Jays off the scoreboard for the first 6:15 of the third.
However, Jefferson City was able to break through for six points in the final 1:45 of the quarter and take a 35-29 edge into the final period.
The Lady Crusaders pulled within one basket of Jefferson City with more than 90 seconds to go, but neither team was able to score beyond that point in time.
Jefferson City’s Hannah Linthacum outpaced everyone offensively with 18 points.
Emmarie Graham dropped in 13 points for the Lady Jays.
Lyssa Sportsman, Izzy Schmidt, Bri Avery and Lyric Hearn added three points apiece.
For Helias, Claire Galbraith was the only player to reach double figures, ending with 10 points.
Other Lady Crusader scorers included Kennadi Harrison (nine points), Adalyn Koelling (seven), Mikah Edwards (seven), Ava Morris (six) and Alaina Meyer (two).
Jefferson City advances to the Class 5 quarterfinals Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar against West Plains (22-7).
Other teams in the hunt for the state title include Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (22-5), John Burroughs (26-3), Carl Junction (28-1), Lincoln College Prep (17-9), Whitfield (10-8) and Lutheran St. Charles (24-5).
Jefferson College in Hillsboro, State Fair Community College in Sedalia and Lindenwood University are also serving as quarterfinal game sites Saturday.
Quarterfinal winners advance to the Show-Me Showdown in Springfield with the Class 5 girls games taking place March 17-18.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.