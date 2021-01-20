It was one of the most exciting games of 2020.
And, St. Francis Borgia Regional will face St. Clair once again to conclude the Union Girls Basketball Invitational.
The two schools will play for third place Saturday at 4 p.m. after both were defeated Thursday during pool play.
“St. Clair is a tough physical team that never gives up,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “They play with a lot of tenacity. It will be a good matchup for a third-place game.”
Jefferson City (12-1) beat Borgia (6-8) in the Pool A final game, 58-36.
“We played a physical game, but we could not get any closer than 10 points in the final quarter,” Houlihan said.
Last year, St. Clair rallied at the end to beat the Lady Knights for the consolation title, 53-52. St. Clair (5-4) fell to Southern Boone (7-2) Thursday, 53-43.
Borgia knew it faced a massive challenge Thursday against the Lady Jays, who were ranked third in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 6 state poll.
Jefferson City gradually pulled away in the game. The Lady Jays led 13-9 after one quarter, 28-16 at the half and 43-30 after three quarters.
Avery Lackey led Borgia in scoring with 12 points and that included one of Borgia’s two three-point baskets.
Audrey Richardson and Callyn Weber both scored six points.
Mya Hillermann and Kaitlyn Patke both netted four points. Patke was 4-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia went 8-12 from the stripe.
Lexie Meyer and Jenna Ulrich added two points apiece.
Borgia experienced some foul trouble with Patke being restricted to the bench for long stretches before finally fouling out in the second half.
Jefferson City was paced by Sarah Linthacum, who netted 20 points.
Kara Daly was next with 17 points. Hannah Nilges scored nine points.
“Kaitlyn Patke was in foul trouble in the first half of the game but we played hard and kept ourselves in the game,” Houlihan said. “Jefferson City does a great job pushing the pace of the game.”