And then there was one.
Jefferson City Post 5 survived its American Legion Mid-South losers’ bracket game Friday to edge Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64, 4-3.
However, St. Joseph Post 11 (23-9-1), the Missouri champion, saw its season end with a 13-3 loss to Gonzales, Louisiana, Post 81, also known as Gauthier-Amedee.
Jefferson City (25-4-1) moved on to face Tupelo, Mississippi, Post 49 Saturday.
Jefferson City
After leading Pittsburg Post 64 most of the game, the Jefferson City Post 5 Seniors had to come back in the bottom of the seventh to win, 4-3.
Jaden Kolb hit a one-out double to right center, scoring Luke Cavender and Calen Kruger to give Post 5 the win.
Post 5 grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first with a run and added another one in the third.
Pittsburg rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, setting up the final sequence.
Post 5 outhit the Kansans, 7-5. Pittsburg made three errors. Each team stranded six runners.
Chase Schnieders started and went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out nine.
Nate Roark was the winning pitcher. He gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two.
Kolb, Jake Schulte and Trevor Jordan doubled for Post 5. Kruger, Nick Jefferies, Jack Robertson and Cavender singled.
Jefferies, Robertson and Billy Underwood walked.
Kruger, Jefferies, Kolb and Cavender scored.
Kolb drove in three and Holden Brand closed with one RBI.
Trevor Amershek was charged with the loss. He went six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three.
Quentin Fears gave up one hit.
Hunter Bennett had two hits while Kaden Harrison doubled. Kaleb Scales and Connor VanBecalaere singled.
Amershek walked twice. Payton Morrow, Nathan Smith and Bennett walked once.
Amershek, Smith and Bennett scored.
Scales drove in two runs and Morrow ended with one RBI.
St. Joseph
Post 11 struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first against the Louisiana state champion, but gave up a five-run bottom of the first.
The teams repeated that in the second, putting Gauthier-Amedee up, 10-2.
In the third, the Louisianans added three more runs.
St. Joseph scored once in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game going.
St. Joseph had 10 hits to 11 for Gonzales. St. Joseph made three of the game’s four errors. Post 11 stranded eight runners to four for Gauthier-Amedee.
Cooper Loe took the loss for St. Joseph, going 1.2 innings. He allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks. Loe fanned two.
Brock Steggall pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Steggall and Korbin Lamb-Bodde each had two hits. Steggall doubled.
Also doubling were Matt Caudill and Derek Sprague. Logan Miller, Connor Bell, Loe and Rawlins Brant singled.
Keaton Mudd, Bell and Loe walked. Miller stole a base.
Miller, Steggall and Caudill scored. Steggall, Caudill and Sprague each had one RBI.
Dominick Regira started on the hill for the Louisiana team, going 2.0 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.
Jacob Dunn pitched an inning, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out two.
Grant Morrison was the winner, going two innings while allowing three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Regira and Lee Amedee each had three hits. Regira tripled twice while Amdedee doubled twice.
Cole Poirrier logged two hits, including a home run.
Tanner Vadnais and Will Delaune doubled. Rueben Williams singled.
Dunn, Vadnais, Kael Babin and Poirrier walked.
Regira, Vadnais, Amedee and Williams stole bases.
Dunn and Babin posted sacrifice flies.
Regira and Amedee scored three times. Vadnais and Poirrier scored twice. Dunn, Delaune and Babin scored once.
Poirrier drove in four runs. Regira and Amedee each had three RBIs. Vadnais, Delaune and Williams drove in one run apiece.