The first season back for Pacific Post 320 at the Senior Legion level has seen the team make it deep into the postseason.
However, the team suffered a setback Tuesday in the opening round of the Zone 1 Tournament, taking a 10-0 loss to Jefferson City Post 5 (20-1-1) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320 (12-12) thus moved into the losers’ bracket to play Moberly Post 6 Wednesday while Post 5 took on Washington Post 218 in the winners’ bracket final.
“They definitely have the bats, the arms and the depth to make a run here and at state,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said of the Post 5 squad. “It’ll be a fun matchup to see them and Washington for sure.”
Cole Peters pitched a complete game shutout for Jefferson City, striking out six and walking none.
Andrew Payne had the most success against Peters for Post 320, connecting for a two-out triple in the bottom of the second inning.
Joey Mach singled in the fourth and Weston Kulick singled in the seventh.
Jefferson City turned in a clean defensive sheet as opposed to five errors for Pacific.
Kulick was on the mound for Post 320. In five innings of work, he surrendered eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Bennett Parker pitched two innings out of the bullpen. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout.
Jefferson City catcher Jace Kesel accounted for three of the team’s 12 hits on the night. He singled three times, scored and drove in a run.
Jaden Kolb supplied the extra-base power, launching a home run and a double. Kolb walked, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Jacob Schulte singled twice and drove in a run.
Blake Gentges, Nicholas Jeffries, Nathaniel Roark, Jack Robertson and Luke Cavender each singled.
Calen Kruger stole two bases.
Robertson scored two runs.
Gentges, Jeffries, Roark and Cavender all scored once.
Jeffries drove in two runs.
Cavender was credited with one RBI.
The winners’ bracket final and both losers’ bracket games took place Wednesday, setting up for the championship series Thursday.