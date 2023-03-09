Jefferson City’s Jays rallied from an early deficit Monday to knock out St. Francis Borgia for the Class 5 District 5 Boys Basketball Tournament title, 69-65.
Borgia ended its season at 24-5 while the Jays advance to the quarterfinals at 22-7.
“We played a really strong team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Their two really big players really showed up tonight, (Jordan) Martin and (Steven) Samuels, and they had outstanding games. They were tough to stop and they made some tough shots at times, too. I thought we played outstanding defense against them, but they were able to find a way to put the ball into the hole.”
The game had all of the atmosphere of a contest between the top two seeds. Playing at neighboring Capital City High School, the Jays packed the gym with fans. Borgia also had a decent showing with most seats filled at the newer Jefferson City school.
“They had a good overall team,” Neier said. “They had great size and got a lot of offensive boards where we had position and they went over the top because of their size to get the rebound. It was a great game with a great high school atmosphere. I’m proud of my kids for the way that they played and the way that they handled themselves.”
The early game favored the Washington school as the Knights bounced back from allowing the first basket to take a 15-4 lead.
Jefferson City scored the next 10 points, taking advantage of steals, to cut it to 15-14. But, just when it seemed momentum had abandoned the Knights, Borgia got three-point baskets from Grant Schroeder and Brody Denbow to lead 21-14 after eight minutes.
“The turnovers hurt us,” Neier said. “We were playing pretty good defense, but we didn’t get a chance to play defense on the turnovers or ill-advised shots. It seemed that every time we did that, they were able to push the ball up the court. Our defense worked really hard, and did a great job, but those things hurt us. When you play against a good team, you can’t make too many mistakes. In the first half, we made mistakes and kept them in the ballgame.”
The second quarter mirrored the first. Borgia built leads, but Jefferson City surged back. Borgia led at the break, 36-31.
After chasing for over a half, Jefferson City took the lead, 42-41, on a pair of Jordan Martin free throws with 3:42 left in the quarter.
Borgia’s Adam Rickman responded with a conventional three-point play 10 seconds later as Borgia retook the lead, 44-42. Jefferson City went on an eight-point run and led after three quarters, 52-46.
The Knights weren’t ready to back down. Borgia chipped back on baskets from Schroeder, Denbow and a Rickman putback with 5:04 to play, taking a 55-54 advantage.
The Jays responded with a three from Steven Samuels and a two from Martin. Tate Marquart knocked down a three for Borgia to keep it close.
And, that’s how the final minutes played out. After Schroeder knocked down a three, it was 66-65 for Jefferson City with 23.3 seconds to play.
Martin made one of two free throws with 16.5 seconds to go and Borgia had the ball with a chance to tie or win.
However, after an inbounds with 7.4 seconds to play, the Jays stole the ball and Cole Heller was fouled. He hit both free throws to seal the win, 69-65.
Borgia had three players reach double digits in scoring with Rickman leading the way. The junior forward posted his second triple-double in a row with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Schroeder, one of two seniors on this team, netted 16 points with two assists, one rebound and one steal. He hit three of Borgia’s 10 three-point baskets.
Marquart, a junior, scored 14 points with three assists, two rebounds and a steal. He also had three three-point baskets.
Denbow chipped in with eight points, including a pair of three-point baskets.
Borgia’s other senior, Sam Dunard, recorded four points, all at the free-throw line, one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Nathan Kell ended with three points.
Kaden Patke scored two points with an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Drew Fischer and Justin Mort also got into the game for the Knights.
Besides the 10 three-point baskets, the Knights went 9-12 from the free-throw line.
“Congratulations to our two seniors, Grant Schroeder and Sam Dunard, who go out with a fantastic season,” Neier said. “They had great careers for us and they are great kids. They set a great example of how to act, and how to be on and off the court for the rest of our kids.”
Martin led the Jays with 26 points.
Samuels was next, scoring 18 points.
Heller, Kendric Johnson and Tripp Maassen netted six points apiece.
Rowen Buffington scored five points and Nelson Shinkle added two points.
Jefferson City hit five three-point baskets and went 16-25 from the free-throw line.
“We played a great team and they played a good game,” Neier said. “We wanted to beat them and go on. From here, we’ll root for them. Josh Buffington does a tremendous job with them. He has them playing well and playing together.”