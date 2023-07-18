The first win of the Junior Legion Zone 1 Tournament went to the one Legion baseball team not from Franklin County.
Jefferson City Post 5 (14-7) started off the three-team bracket Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with an 8-6 win over Union Post 297 (12-6-1).
Post 297 started Ethan Curnutte on the mound. He pitched four innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks with one hit batter, striking out two.
“He came out throwing strikes,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “He had a few early inning walks here and there, but kept getting out of it and we were making plays. I probably should have taken him out a batter sooner, but I just had faith he was going to get that ground ball to get us out of it.”
Alec Coombs recorded two outs and issued three walks while allowing no hits. He allowed two runs (one earned).
Connor Curnutte went 1.1 innings and allowed a run on two hits and a walk.
Ardell Young pitched the final inning and allowed one hit.
Union batters singled seven times in the contest.
Young posted two hits while Peyton Hall, Connor Curnutte, Nick D’Onofrio, Trenton Kossmann and Ethan Curnutte all singled once.
Kasey Griffin walked twice. Hall, D’Onofrio and Alec Coombs each walked once.
Ethan Curnutte and Young both stole a base.
Hall and Griffin each scored twice. Connor Curnutte and D’Onofrio scored once apiece.
Connor Curnutte drove in two runs. Single RBIs were credited to D’Onofrio, Kossmann, Young and Ethan Curnutte.
Carson Rustemeyer started on the mound for Jefferson City. He pitched 1.2 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and three walks, striking out two.
Brady Kemna pitched the next 4.1 innings and ended up the winning pitcher for Post 5. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Kristopher Haley tossed one inning in relief, earning the save. He surrendered one hit and no walks.
Sam Schulte had Post 5’s only extra-base hit, a double.
Hank Cummings and Sam Struemph each singled twice.
Brock Buhr, Haley, Dylan Kliegel and Owen Schellman all singled once.
Hayden Schlup walked twice. Buhr, Cummings, Kemna, Schulte, Kliegel, Struemph and Schellman all drew one walk.
Schlup was hit by a pitch.
Schulte scored three runs. Drew Hart, Buhr, Cummings, Kliegel and Struemph all scored once.
Buhr drove in two runs. Schlup and Schellman picked up one RBI apiece.
Union had mostly smooth sailing in the early going, starting with a three-run rally in the bottom of the first inning.
“That’s what confidence does,” Reed said. “You come in, ready to go, with a little bit of confidence and it goes a long way. That’s something that we struggle with going late into the game. We’re either fired up or we’re way down and we’ve got to fix that.”
Both teams scored once in the second frame and after Jefferson City added a tally in the top of the fourth, Union scored twice in the home half to make it 6-2.
The wheels came off for Union in the top of the fifth as an error and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with nobody out. Three more walks and one more error turned it into a nightmare inning for Post 297 as Jefferson City scored five times and took the lead, 7-6.
“We’re making simple baseball mistakes that are costing us runs at a time,” Reed said. “Ground balls, throws, better at-bats, just things we need to clean up if we want to win a ballgame.”
Post 5 added an insurance tally in the top of the sixth.
The win sent Jefferson City into the winners’ bracket final against Washington Post 218 Saturday while Union dropped into the losers’ bracket to await the loser of that game, eventually avenging Friday’s game with a 9-3 win over Post 5 in Saturday’s rematch.
