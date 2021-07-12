Hitting the road Monday, the Washington Swim Team Sharks fell to the JCC Stingrays in Creve Coeur, 273-258.
Washington returns to action Friday, hosting Union at 5:45 p.m.
Washington’s final dual meet will be Monday at Oaks Landing starting at 5:45 p.m. The championship meet will be in Pacific Saturday, July 17.
Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said an intramural event turned out to be the best race of the night.
“The most exciting race of the evening was the 15-18 girls 200 freestyle relay,” Moreland said. “JCC didn’t have enough swimmers in that age group to field a team, so it was just the Stingrays. Ava Mohart had a fantastic anchor leg, resulting in a tie between the two teams. It was great watching those eight ladies give their best in the pool, then walk away congratulating each other on a hard-fought race.”
The first team of Eva Gaugh, Bri Brown, Isabel Rio and Ava Mohart touched at the same time, 1:50.81, as the second team of Ava Kauffeld, Abby Loesing, Zoey Ziegler and Aubrie Moreland.
The meet began with individual medley races. Washington’s winners were Olivia Mahon, Mia Mahon and Zach Posinski.
Stingrays taking second were Joseph Vanco, John Hartung, Isabella Richardson, Ava Mohart and Daniel Wamsley.
Third-place Washington swimmers were Roman Gaugh, Eva Gaugh and Jack Courtney.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Arabella Mohart, Brody Zick, Lydia Richardson, Seth Wells, Olivia Mahon, Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio.
In the breaststroke event, Washington’s winners were Arabella Mohart, Brody Zick, Hadley Zick, Michael Sullivan, Claire Maune, Mia Mahon, Ava Kauffeld and Gabe Rio.
Besides the tie in the girls 15-over race, Washington’s girls 13-14 team of Isabella Richardson, Maddy Henderson, Hunter Mohart and Mia Mahon also won.
In the backstroke event, Washington’s winners were Josephine Sullivan, Brody Zick, Maya Kesterson, Michael Sullivan, Dayton Griesheimer, Zoey Ziegler and Daniel Wamsley.
Stingrays swimming to wins in the butterfly races were Arabella Mohart, Lucy Caldwell, Olivia Mahon, Mia Mahon and Gabe Rio.
Washington won one medley relay race. The girls 15-over team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ava Mohart and Eva Gaugh prevailed to close out the meet.
Friday’s meet was rescheduled after thunderstorms in the area postponed it June 28. Seniors were honored before it was called off.