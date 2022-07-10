Swimming Tuesday in Chesterfield, the Jewish Community Center Sharks defeated the Union Swim Team Squids, 289-215.
JCC outscored Union in girls team races, 184-94, and in boys races, 121-105.
Union completes its season in Pacific. The Squids swim there Monday in the final dual meet starting at 6 p.m. Union returns to Pacific Saturday, July 16, for the division championship meet.
The first event was individual medley and Union’s winners were Chris Luckner, Katie Melton and Nick Haberberger.
Second-place Squids were Regan Molitor and Reagan Melton.
Union’s third-place finishers were Ivana Smith and Kate Haberberger.
In the freestyle races, Union’s winners were Audrey Dean, Charles Burke, Braydon Weggemann, Darcy Koch and Tristen Mosher.
Squids winning breaststroke races were Audrey Dean, Ivana Smith, Lucas Gremaud, Darcy Koch and Nick Haberberger.
In the freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• Boys 13-14 tam of Trisatan Fusco, Lucas Gremaud, Parker Otto and Braydon Weggemann.
• Girls 15-18 team of Darcy Koch, Raegan Rice, Ariel Reynolds and Katie Melton.
• Boys 15-18 team of Thomas Crane, Tristen Mosher, Nick Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger.
Squids winning in the backstroke races were Charles Burke, Trisatan Fusco, Darcy Koch and Andrew Haberberger.
In the butterfly event, Union’s winners were Chris Luckner, Lucas Gremaud, Raegan Rice and Nick Haberberger.
The meet ended with medley relay races. Union’s winning teams were:
• Boys 9-10 team of Isaiah Smith, Chris Luckner, Eric Morgan and William Melton.
• Boys 13-14 team of Trisatan Fusco, Braydon Weggemann, Lucas Gremaud and Parker Otto.
• Girls 15-18 team of Bree Gerdel, Katie Melton, Raegan Rice and Darcy Koch.
• Boys 15-18 team of Tristen Mosher, Andrew Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Thomas Crane.