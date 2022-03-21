When the Dance Team Union national championships took place in Orlando, Feb. 18-20, there was a local connection.
Washington High School’s Jaywalkers competed in the event, placing seventh in the Small Varsity Kick competition.
“We advanced to finals in kick and just missed the cut for pom,” Washington Head Coach Jo Phinney said. “We had an amazing performance and placed seventh in kick.”
“The Jaywalkers recorded a final score of 83.88.
Washington had been sixth after the preliminary round with a score of 82.24.
Sapulpa won the title with 91.48 points. Osasso was second at 89 points while Bixby ended third at 87.64.
In the Small Varsity Pom competition, Washington was placed into Group C and finished fifth with a score of 80.42 points. The top four, along with a second-chance winner, advanced to the finals.
Phinney reported there were 13 Missouri schools and many more from around the country competing. Over 100 teams participated in the overall event.
“The team’s final performance in each category was awesome and the best performance so far this season,” Phinney said. “Dealing with injuries, COVID-19, and many numerous obstacles we persevered and had a memorable experience. The level of competition in Orlando was outstanding.”
Phinney said it was a good experience in getting ready for the Missouri Dance Team Association Championships.
“This team grew and united from this experience,” Phinney said.
Washington’s Jaywalkers are Ava Kelly, Emma Lock, Natalie Oersterly, Alyssa Prewitt, Isabella Fitzgerald, Ava Hackmann, Raegan Thiemann, Gabrielle Ziglin, Ashley Frick, Claire Schmiedeskamp, Kiley Dodson, Camille Junkin, Addyson Meyer, Danielle Newhouse and Lily Schuck.
Coaches are Phinney and Tabitha Holtmeyer.
Borgia Dance
Borgia’s dance team competed in March at the National Dance Alliance (NDA) nationals.
The Starry Knights placed fifth in jazz and 14th in pom in the Small Varsity Division.
Borgia’s team members are Gabbie Helm, Cora Riegel, Elena Rembusch, Cayla Copeland, Myriah Foss, Laney Kampschroeder, Izzy Helm, Madelyn Christiansen, Elizabeth Warden, Josie Polizzi and Liv Mohart.
Coaches are Meg Wunderlich and Kayla Eckelkamp.