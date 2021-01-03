Washington won three of five duals Wednesday in the final matches of the year.
Washington defeated Fox, 39-27, Potosi, 66-6, and Kirkwood, 39-20, at the event. Sikeston edged Washington, 38-33, and the other loss came at the hands of Poplar Bluff, 54-21.
Washington reports three Blue Jay wrestlers recorded five wins with no losses on the day — Gavin Holtmeyer (285 pounds), Casey Olszowka (138) and Couper Deckard (106).
Full individual results from the event were not available at print deadline.
Washington returns to the mats Wednesday, kicking off 2021 with a home triangular meet against Warrenton and North County at 5 p.m.
The Washington girls wrestling team next competes in the GAC Championships Jan. 8 at Francis Howell North. A start time has not been announced.