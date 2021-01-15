The Blue Jays made the fourth quarter their own.
Washington (9-2) held Francis Howell Central (2-7) to just four points in the final period to come back and win Monday in the first round of the 50th annual Washington Tournament, 39-31.
The Blue Jays thus advance to play the No. 1 seed, Pattonville, in Wednesday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.
Washington trailed the Spartans, 6-4, after one quarter, 17-13, at halftime and 27-24 at the end of the third period.
The Blue Jays have now won eight straight games this season and move into the winner’s bracket of the tournament for the fourth time in the past five years.
In a low-scoring affair, Jason Sides’ 10 points were tops for the Blue Jays.
Jack Lackman and Todd Bieg each added eight points.
Zac Coulter scored seven and Brigham Broadbent six.
For Howell Central, Myles Estrada scored 10.
Adam Painter and CJ Woodard recorded six points apiece. Kannon Cissell (four points), Camden Scott (three) and Cody Terbrock (two) rounded out the offense.
Pattonville cruises into the semifinal round against the Blue Jays with a 7-0 record after an 86-49 win over the homeschool Blue Knights in the opening round.
The following semifinal will pit St. Francis Borgia Regional against St. Dominic at 8:30 p.m.