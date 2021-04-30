Riding two big early rallies, the baseball Blue Jays scored a win on the road Friday.
Washington (9-9) built a 12-run lead in the first three innings on the way to a 15-5 victory at St. Charles (9-5).
The Blue Jays started off with a five-run first inning at Blanchette Park. After St. Charles scored once in the bottom of the second, Washington powered across eight runs in the third.
St. Charles scored four more times in the fourth inning.
Washington tacked on one more run in the fifth inning and one in the sixth.
Seth Roewe started on the mound and tossed four innings for the Blue Jays, allowing five runs, one earned, on six hits and one walk. Roewe recorded three strikeouts.
Morgan Copeland finished out the final two innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three.
At the plate, Washington distributed 13 hits up and down the lineup, led by two apiece from Zac Coulter and Jarrett Hamlett.
Hamlett doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Coulter singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Jack Lackman tripled, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Gavin Mehrhoff doubled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Lucas Newhouse doubled and scored.
Luke Kroeter, Matt Hanshew, Will Lingle, Sam Paule, Drew Jasper and Louis Paule all singled.
Luke Kleekamp was struck by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kroeter, Lingle, Sam Paule, Louis Paule, Calvin Straatmann and Jason Sides all scored once.
Louis Paule drove in two runs.
Kroeter and Sam Paule finished with one RBI apiece.
Lingle and Kroeter each drew a walk.
Louis Paule and Kroeter both stole a base.
Straatmann was hit by a pitch.
Washington plays in a home-away GAC Central series Tuesday and Wednesday against Ft. Zumwalt north. The Blue Jays host Wednesday’s contest at 4:30 p.m.