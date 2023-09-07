The Blue Jay boys took the bronze and the Lady Jays were one spot behind that in their first cross country race of the season Friday.
Washington ran at the First Capital Cross Country Meet in St. Charles at McNair Park. The Washington boys scored 69 points to place third and the Lady Jays tallied 82, finishing fourth.
“We are super excited about our racing at First Capital,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We had kids run at McNair Park personal bests that added up to the minutes.”
The St. Charles boys won the team competition with 27 points. On the girls side, St. Charles West claimed the team title with 31 points.
Senior Logan Luttrell led the Washington runners at the event, finishing as the boys runner-up, just four seconds off the lead pace set by St. Charles senior Nate Maples (17:05.57).
Luttrell finished in 17:09.72.
“Logan looked calm and relaxed,” Olszowka said. “He ran a personal best over 50 seconds at McNair.”
St. Charles placed each of its top five male runners in the top 10.
The Blue Jays had a second top 10 finisher of their own as freshman Gable Ohm placed eighth in his first varsity race in 18:29.31.
Steven Broadbent (12th, 18:48.23), Cirdan McNamee (22nd, 19:52.95) and Kolton Lause (36th, 21:09.78) rounded out the Blue Jays’ scores.
St. Charles West freshman Brianna Krueger won the girls varsity race in 20:09.17.
Sophomore Josie Keiser and freshman Olivia Mahon both cracked the top 10 for the Lady Jays.
“Josie and Olivia did a great job leading our girls with top 10 finishes in their first cross country 5K,” Olszowka said.
Keiser finished eighth in 22:05.6, one spot ahead of Mahon in ninth at 22:07.2.
The next three Lady Jays runners finished together in a pack as Ava Staples (25:01.92) placed 27th, Lindsey Mueller (25:12.36) 28th and Mia Mahon (25:31.8) 29th.
Zoey Ziegler finished the scorecard for the Lady Jays, ranking 33rd in 27:27.52.
“Having a pack with Ava, Mia and Lindsay grouped up really helped keep our team score in a good position,” Olszowka said. “We are hoping for some big time drops again this week at Forest Park with a bigger race and more competition.”
Washington runs twice this week, taking part in the Sullivan Invitational Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and the Forest Park Cross Country Festival Saturday.
