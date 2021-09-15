The aquatic Jays added two state consideration times in the early part of the season Tuesday.
Washington was the third team in a triangular meet at Oakville that included Christian Brothers College, ending with 67 points. Oakville secured the top score of 123. CBC posted 115 points.
Washington’s state consideration times came in the 200 medley relay (2:05.37) and 200 freestyle relay (1:54.36). The Jays finished third in both races.
Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Aaron Brinkmann and Aidan Brinkmann swam the medley relay.
Bobo, Ben Loesing, Poole and one of the Brinkmanns (which Brinkmann was not specified on the results sheet) swam the 200 freestyle relay.
“I knew the boys were capable, and now they know it, too,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said.
The highest Washington finish of the meet came in the 100 breaststroke, in which one of the Brinkmanns was the runner-up in 1:21.25.
Fourth-place finishes for the Jays included:
• Michael Hotra in the 200 individual medley (2:51.7) and 100 freestyle (1:05.72).
• Bobo in the 50 freestyle (26.25) and 100 backstroke (1:10.28).
• Poole in the 100 butterfly (1:11.86).
• Loesing in the 100 breaststroke (1:35.42).