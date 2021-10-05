The Vikings gained the edge in a GAC Central triangular swim meet Wednesday.
Francis Howell North scored 117 points, topping both Ft. Zumwalt North (108) and Washington (96) at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“I couldn’t be more excited about how these boys swam,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “We were three swims short of personal bests for all the boys in every event they competed in. They were also successful in recording three new or bettered state consideration times in the 200 medley, and 200 and 400 free relays. Watching these boys work so hard at practice and then turn around and swim best times was every rewarding. They definitely earned every time they recorded last night.”
Washington won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.44. Gavin Poole, Ben Loesing, Michael Hotra and Todd Bobo swam the winning time.
Second-place finishers for the Blue Jays included:
• Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Poole and Loesing in the 200 medley relay (1:59.32).
• Poole in the 200 individual medley (2:38.26).
• Bobo in the 100 freestyle (57.46).
• Aaron Brinkmann in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.65).
Washington’s 200 freestyle relay team of Poole, Aidan Brinkmann, Loesing and Bobo placed third in 1:50.81.
Washington returns to the Rec-Plex Saturday to swim in the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational at 9 a.m.