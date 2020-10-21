The Blue Jays had the race winner in every event Monday.
Washington scored 99 points to win a dual meet at Affton, which finished with 30 points.
Todd Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Zane Johnson and Aidan Brinkmann started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay in 2:09.44.
Jack Courtney won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.96.
Gavin Poole took the 200 individual medley in 2:35.38.
Johnson aced the 50 freestyle in 27.57.
Poole won again in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.94.
Aidan Brinkmann was fastest to finish in the 100 freestyle in 55.26.
Sean Barry won the 500 freestyle in 7:29.33.
Bobo, Poole, Johnson and Mason Kauffeld topped the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.78.
Bobo won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.44.
Aaron Brinkmann took the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.78.
Finishing the event, Johnson, Courtney, Aidan Brinkmann and Kauffeld won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:22.35.
Second-place finishers for the Blue Jays included:
• Kauffeld in the 200 freestyle (2:41.91) and 100 freestyle (1:06.27);
• Bobo in the 100 butterfly (1:20.06);
• Donovan McKenzie in the 500 freestyle (7:31.64);
• Courtney in the 100 backstroke (1:33.82); and
• Barry in the 100 breaststroke (1:45.19).
Aidan Brinkmann was third in the 50 freestyle in 28.78.