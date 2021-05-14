The baseball Blue Jays harvested a pair of home victories Saturday in a doubleheader at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (14-10) swept visiting Orchard Farm (7-17), 7-6 and 6-4.
First game
The Blue Jay bats may have been slow to wake up in the first round at 10 a.m., but Washington capitalized on six walks and six Orchard Farm errors to pull out the win.
A bases-loaded walk to Calvin Straatmann forced in the winning run to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Washington scored once in the second inning, four times in the third and once in the fourth.
Orchard Farm put together two runs in the top of the third and four in the fifth.
Washington rapped out three hits in the game, a pair of singles from Louis Paule and one from Matt Hanshew.
Luke Kleekamp scored two runs. Paule, Luke Newhouse, Gavin Mehrhoff, Logan Monzyk and Luke Kroeter all scored once.
Straatmann and Paule finished with two runs batted in apiece.
Mehrhoff and Hanshew each drove in one.
Straatmann and Sam Paule both walked twice. Jacob Lombardo and Hanshew each walked once.
Jack Lackman was the winning pitcher. In five innings, he struck out four and surrendered six runs on nine hits and three walks.
Lombardo pitched the final two innings and allowed no runs on one hit with one strikeout.
Second game
In the rematch, Orchard Farm tallied one run in the top of the first, but Washington came back with double that in the home half.
The Blue Jays extended the lead to 4-1 with two more runs in the third.
Orchard Farm scored twice in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to one before another two-run frame for the home team in the bottom of the sixth.
The visiting Eagles managed one final run in the seventh.
Louis Paule singled twice and drove in two runs to lead the Washington offense.
Zac Coulter singled, walked, stole a base, drove in two runs and scored.
Gavin Matchell singled, scored and drove in a run.
Will Gleeson singled, walked and scored.
Drew Jasper singled.
Kroeter, Jarrett Hamlett and Jason Sides each scored.
Hamlett drew three walks. Kroeter walked twice.
Sides was hit by a pitch.
Newhouse stole a base.
Louis Paule was the winning pitcher after four innings of work. He struck out two and allowed one run on three hits and two walks.
Morgan Copeland tossed two innings and allowed two unearned runs on one hit, striking out one.
Sam Paule closed out the game, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.
Washington hosted Timberland Monday and travels to St. Clair Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.