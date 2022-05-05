Scoring the game’s first six runs, the Washington baseball Blue Jays never looked back Friday in winning the opener of a two-game set with the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights at Borgia’s field, 7-4.
““We pitched well and hit well on that (first game),” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “It was a good effort.”
Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff praised the Blue Jays.
“I was very impressed with Coach (Dane) Gough’s team,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They are talented and well-coached. Both teams were energized for this series and gave their best. They both showed respect for each other and that shows the type of solid young men we have in our community.”
Washington (11-12) pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the first and added three more in the top of the third.
Borgia (8-8) matched Washington’s three-run third with three runs in the bottom of that inning.
However, that’s when the defenses settled down and it was scoreless until the seventh, when each team scored once.
“We made some mistakes early and Washington was able to capitalize,” Struckhoff said. “They put the ball in play and sometimes that’s the best thing you can do. I was proud of our guys for battling back and getting within striking distance. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The game originally was scheduled to be hosted by Washington and played at Dutzow Ballpark, but was moved to Borgia’s turf field due to weather.
Saturday’s game also was played at Borgia, but Washington was the home team.
Grant Trentmann went five innings on the hill for the Blue Jays, earning the win. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batters. Trentmann struck out five.
Morgan Copeland pitched two innings for a save, allowing a run on one hit and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Brady Hanneken went the distance for the Knights, taking the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out two.
“Brady continues giving us solid outings,” Struckhoff said. “He kept us in it. He adjusted after a tough start and was able to settle in. Even when things aren’t going well around him, he just does his job. That’s what a mature competitor does.”
Sam Paule and Hanon Jarvis each had two hits for the game. Jarvis and Landon Boston doubled.
Aden Pecka drew a walk and was hit by a pitch. Will Lingle also was hit by a pitch.
Pecka stole three bases and Jarvis had one steal.
Gavin Matchell chipped in with a sacrifice fly.
Pecka and Paule each scored twice. Boston, Jarvis and Lingle scored once.
Jarvis drove in two runs. Boston, Paule and Matchell each had one RBI.
Dane Eckhoff led Borgia with two hits, a double and a home run.
Jack Nobe doubled. Isaac Vedder, Ryan Kampschroeder and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Sam Turilli and Kabren Koelling walked. Tanner McPherson was hit by pitches twice. Eckhoff was hit once.
Eckhoff scored two runs. Turilli and Nobe each scored once.
Eckhoff and Nobe each had one RBI.
“We hit some balls hard that just didn’t find holes or get down,” Struckhoff said. “I was impressed with Trentmann on the mound and the defense behind him. They made some plays to keep us from getting too close especially Pecka in center field.
“Jack Nobe and Dane Eckhoff were able to get us on the board and cut into the lead with RBI doubles in the third,” Struckhoff continued. “Dane then hit a towering home run to right in the seventh. Dane’s just missed home runs a couple times this year, so it was good to see him get one out in this big game. He’ll remember that one.”