The wait is nearly over.
Like every other spring team in the state, Washington baseball has had to wait another year to get back on the baseball field after the 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19.
However, it’s also been a long wait for new Head Coach Dane Gough, who the school announced would take over the program last May. He will be assisted by Matt Kroeter, John Alfermann, Tim Zumsteg and Jeff Beck.
Gough has been an assistant for the baseball program for 12 years and continues to work as an assistant coach for the softball team as well.
Gough was an all-state first baseman for Troy in 2002 and played collegiate baseball for Fontbonne University.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to put my own beliefs and values into play in my first head coaching campaign,” Gough said.
A total of 47 players came out for the team this spring.
A trio of seniors return with varsity experience from the 2019 campaign — catcher Luke Kroeter and infielders Zac Coulter and Jack Lackman.
“I believe all three young men will be heavy contributors to the team,” Gough said.
Kroeter batted .319 in 2019 with two triples, 16 runs scored and seven runs batted in.
A pair of Gavins — senior Gavin Merhoff and sophomore Gavin Matchell — figure to step into key positions in the pitching rotation.
Washington begins play Monday, hosting Hermann at 4:30 p.m. at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. That game is part of the Four Rivers Baseball Classic where the Blue Jays are paired up with Hermann and Sullivan in pool play.