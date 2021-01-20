While the Blue Jays did not have any individual division winners at the 141 Rumble, Washington still packed the podium.
Washington had six wrestlers place in the top four of their divisions Saturday at the annual Rockwood Summit event, earning a total of 69.5 points to finish sixth in the tournament.
Northwest was the winning team with 169.5 points. Other teams included Rockwood Summit (159.5), Ft. Zumwalt South (100.5), Windsor (74.5), Pacific (74) and De Soto (64.5).
Timmy Boehlein (145 pounds) had the top finish for the Blue Jays, taking second in his weight class with a 3-1 record.
Boehlein won by pin against Avery Goode (De Soto, 0:19) and John Berry (Summit, 3:00). He also won, 1-0, in a sudden victory round over Northwest’s Shawn Jackson.
Pacific’s undefeated Callum Sitek was the 145-pound division winner.
The Blue Jays earned four third-place finishes from Couper Deckard (106, 1-2), Devon Deckelman (120, 2-2), Casey Olszowka (138, 2-2) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285, 2-2).
Brendin Voss (152, 1-3) placed fourth.
Dylan Pape (170) took sixth place with a 1-2 record.
Brady Morgna (132, 0-3), Reese Pellin (160, 0-2), Keith Althen (170, 0-3) and Tanner Schwoeppe (182, 0-3) each finished eighth.