The final swing of the seesaw put Washington on top in Week 2.
The Blue Jays (1-1) and Pacific (1-1) went back and forth all night Friday with each side scoring six touchdowns. Success on the extra play was the determining factor in a 42-38 win for Washington.
“That was a tribute to our kids, their heart and their work ethic,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “We talk about all the time that we’re not going to do anything special. We’re just going to be tougher and work harder than anybody else. It would have been real easy to pack it in and quit there in the third quarter, and our kids stepped up and took it to another level and met adversity head on.”
There were multiple lead changes in the game as Pacific led, 6-0, after one quarter, but the Blue Jays took a 21-20 advantage into halftime.
Pacific carried a 32-27 edge into the start of the fourth quarter.
The Indians had one last shot in the closing minutes to take back the lead, driving from their own side of the field down inside the Washington 30 before turning the ball over on downs.
“Defensively, I felt like we really played hard,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “We didn’t always fit right, and the times that we didn’t, it cost us. Our coaches did a good job of being composed, and because of that, I felt our kids did a good job of being composed. To give up a score like we did with two minutes to play and then drive the length of the field in a two-minute offense just speaks volumes to our kids and their belief in what we’re doing right now.”
Even in defeat, the game was another statement of how far the Pacific program has come just one week after the program’s first victory over St. Francis Borgia Regional in 26 years.
“I’ll take my hat off to Coach Day,” Heflin said. “He’s done a heck of a job with that program. Those kids have bought in and worked their tails off. It’s reminiscent of us around 2019-20.”
Heflin’s Washington squad got four extra points from kicker Devon Deckelman and was successful in one two-point conversion out of two tries.
Pacific, meanwhile, did not attempt to kick an extra point, instead going for two on all six attempts with only one successful try.
The first 11 touchdowns of the night came through the normal flow of the offense, but the last and biggest one came from special teams play.
With Washington trailing by three points and less than three minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter, Blue Jays quarterback Camden Millheiser stepped back to return a punt and took it 70 yards to the end zone.
“I botched it a little bit at the beginning,” Millheiser said. “Coach Heflin told me all week to catch it. We’ve had problems there in the past. He told me that time to make sure to return it. There was a crease, I made a cutback, and there wasn’t really anyone there.”
Washington fullback Hanon Jarvis accounted for three of Washington’s touchdowns on the ground and totaled 182 yards on 10 carries.
Jarvis achieved touchdown runs of 58, 34 and 15 yards in the contest and had another 50-yard gain that nearly took the Blue Jays from one 20-yard line to the other.
“It’s mostly the linemen,” Jarvis said. “They’re all that matters. They plow over everybody, and I just follow.”
The Blue Jays added a 10-yard touchdown pass from Millheiser to standout defensive end Trevor Buhr, lining up at tight end, just before halftime, and a 51-yard touchdown run from Landon Boston in the fourth quarter.
Boston also eclipsed the century mark with 111 yards on 12 carries and ran in the Blue Jays’ successful two-point conversion.
Pacific utilized the senior running back tandem of Matt Austin and Makai Parton to account for 92 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Austin carried 13 times for 57 yards and two scores.
Parton picked up 35 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.
The Indians were even more dangerous through the air, where Luke Meyer went 15-25 passing for 252 yards and two scores.
Both receiving scores went to Ethan Hall, who had a monster night with 10 grabs for 193 yards.
“We have felt this offseason that he has done great with the strength and speed stuff,” Day said. “We feel like he’s going to be a weapon for a while.”
Statistics
Millheiser picked up 35 rushing yards on seven carries.
Evan Gaither carried seven times for 33 yards, Clyde Hendrix seven times for 23 yards, Dason Gould one time for four yards and Deckelman once for three yards.
Buhr’s touchdown catch was the only pass the Blue Jays completed all game. Millheiser only attempted three throws.
“Our offensive line does a really good job,” Heflin said. “They get off the ball, and they move people. They play with a nasty steak and make it real easy for those backs to be good. We had 400 yards rushing tonight after we had 400 to 500 rushing yards last week.”
Pacific’s other receiving stats included Trenton Johnson making two catches for 37 yards, Izach Reeder pulling in one grab for 23 yards and Parton catching two passes for a combined one-yard loss.
Reeder also caught the Indians’ successful two-point try on a pass play from Meyer.
In addition to what he was able to do with his arm, Meyer carried the ball 17 times for 61 yards.
On defense, Gaither led the Blue Jays with 10 stops.
Wyatt Sneed turned in seven tackles and forced a fumble.
Kellen Schiermeier made six stops and recovered the fumble.
Other tacklers for the Blue Jays included Sam Rost (five), Joey Avitia (five), Mark Hensley (five), Buhr (four), Hendrix (four), Boston (four), Jarvis (three), Gould (two), Luke Johnson (two), Dylan Borgmann (two), Hayden Burns (two), Aden Pecka (one), Andrew Mateas (one), Will Lingle (one), Millheiser (one) and Hayden Thiemann (one).
Pacific recovered three Washington fumbles with Raidon Fowler, Chase Krug and Reeder each coming up with one.
Austin, Parton and Reeder led Pacific’s defense with eight total tackles apiece.
Others with tackles included Blake McCay (six), Fowler (five), Trenton Johnson (five), Ted Toney (five), Jason Kossuth (three), Weston Kulick (three), Jaden Thomas (three), Hall (two), Meyer (two), Matt Kristopeit (one), Nathaniel Knaff (one), Nickolas Wedemeier (one) and Denton Coffey (one).
Week 3
The Blue Jays continue nonconference play this coming week, heading north on Highway 47 to Warrenton.
At 0-2, the Warriors have started the season with a pair of losses to Wentzville Liberty (1-1), 28-14, and Troy (2-0), 72-12.
Washington has won each of the last three meetings between the two teams.
Pacific remains home in Week 3 as the Indians turn their attention to Four Rivers Conference play.
First up on the league schedule for Pacific is a matchup with the two-time defending conference champions, St. Clair (1-0).
After sitting out the first week of the season due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Bulldogs opened play in Week 2 with a 19-12 win at Salem (0-1).
District
Despite the win, Washington remains the No. 5 seed in the early going for Class 5 District 4 with 30.5 points.
Holt (2-0, 48 points) leads the district, followed by Helias Catholic (1-1, 35), Wentzville Liberty (1-1, 35), Battle (1-0, 31) and Capital City (0-2, 17).
Vashon’s coalition with Miller Career Academy (2-0, 60.5 points) leads Class 4 District 2.
Union (2-0, 53) currently holds the No. 2 seed with Pacific (34.5) ranking third.
Gateway (1-1, 30), Windsor (1-1, 27.5), Affton (0-2, 18) and Confluence Prep Academy with Grand Center Arts Charter (0-1, 7) round out the district.