A battle between the GAC Central baseball champions and the GAC South co-champions resulted in a draw in St. Charles Friday.
Washington (21-8) took the first game from Francis Howell (24-9), 1-0, on the Vikings’ home turf, but fell in the rematch to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 6 fifth-ranked team, 5-3.
“We had a few opportunities there in the second game to kick the door down and couldn’t do enough there offensively,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “Overall, happy with our effort and we had a few opportunities to win two.”
Washington scored the opening game’s only tally in the top of the fifth inning.
Grant Trentmann fired the complete game shutout, striking out six. He allowed three hits and one walk.
“He was on,” Gough said. “He was dominant and we did enough offensively to get a run.”
The fifth inning started with a single through third base for Hayden Burns.
A bunt single by Weston Meyer, compounded by a Howell error then sent Burns to third base where he later scored on a one-out fielder’s choice off the bat of Aden Pecka.
Burns singled twice in the game.
Hanon Jarvis and Meyer each singled once.
Jarvis also reached on a walk and Meyer was hit by a pitch.
Alexander Bryan tossed all seven innings for the Vikings. He struck out six and allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk.
Leo Humbert and Jackson Vaughn each doubled for Howell.
After a scoreless first inning, Howell took control with its first three runs on the day in the bottom of the second.
Howell pushed the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth before Washington responded with two runs in the top of the fifth.
The Vikings added a tally in the bottom of the fifth and Washington concluded the scoring in the top of the sixth.
Washington collected 10 hits in the rematch, led by a double and two singles from Sam Paule.
Ethan Stellhorn doubled and singled.
Peyton Straatmann, Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle and Pecka each singled once.
Gavin Matchell and Jarvis both drew a walk.
Ryan Weidle and Pecka both stole a base.
Sam Strubberg, Stellhorn and Straatmann all scored once.
Paule and Stellhorn had one RBI apiece.
Ian Junkin pitched 3.2 innings, starting on the mound and striking out two. He allowed four runs on four hits and five walks.
Drew Bunge tossed 1.1 innings and allowed one run on three hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Quintin Parker pitched one shutout inning and struck out one, allowing one hit.
Eli Skidmore pitched four shutout innings for the Vikings. He struck out four and allowed five hits.
Jake Brettschneider pitched one inning and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks.
Evan Piwowarksi closed out the game and took the save. In two shutout innings, he struck out four and surrendered two hits.
The Viking batters collected eight hits, all singles.
Brett Norfleet singled twice.
Aden Johnson, Garrett Puckett, Brennon Wibbenmeier, Brady Wilson, Vaughn and Nepute all added one base knock.
Carter Allen, Vaughn and Johnson drew two walks apiece.
Tytus Cissell walked once and stole a base. Johnson and Allen each stole once.
Norfleet scored twice. Nepute, Johnson and Wilson added one run apiece. RBIs were credited to Cissell, Wibbenmeyer, Johnson and Allen.
Washington wraps up the regular season against three Franklin County teams this week. After hosting Sullivan Monday, the Blue Jays play at St. Clair Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and host Pacific Thursday.