A big freshman class for the Washington wrestling Blue Jays will add depth to a roster with four returning state qualifiers.
Seniors Devon Deckelman and Parker Kelpe and juniors Couper Deckard and Casey Olszowka lead the charge for Washington on the mats this winter after making it to Mizzou Arena for the state tournament in the 2021-22 season.
Deckard and Deckelman each won one match at the state tournament last year. Olszowka won twice in the tournament.
A total of 39 wrestlers are out for Washington’s boys team.
“(The) boys will have their biggest freshman class in over 20 years,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “14 freshmen have joined the team this year.”
Ohm will be assisted by coaches Joe Omer, Mike Olszowka, Jared Rennick and Parker Neptune.
The Blue Jays ranked sixth in the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament last winter.
“The GAC is always one of the premier conferences so we will always have our work cut out for us, but they have put in the time this offseason and they are definitely up for the challenge,” Ohm said.
The Blue Jays also ranked third in Class 3 District 1 and finished with a 16-6 record in duals matches a year ago.
Ohm always sets a high level of expectations for his squad.
“(This year is the) same goal as the past 20 seasons for us,” Ohm said. “We go into every season with the goal of winning a state title. That goal will never change and we have been working hard on reaching that goal since last spring.”
The Blue Jays open the season Friday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. against St. Clair. It is a home meet for the Blue Jays, who last year hosted the opening meet outdoors on the track at Scanlan Stadium.