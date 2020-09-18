With a goal in each half, the Washington boys soccer team ended its first tournament of the season on a high note.
Washington (3-4, 0-2) recorded a 2-0 shutout win against Fox (1-4-2) in the third-place game of the Pacific Tournament Friday. The Blue Jays then returned to GAC Central play Monday, taking a 4-2 loss at home against conference-leading Ft. Zumwalt South (6-0, 4-0).
Fox
Cole Click scored in the first half, assisted by Timmy Boehlein.
Travis Bieg notched the second-half goal with an assist from Click.
Goalkeeper Caden Robertson earned the shutout, recording eight saves.
Fox goalkeeper Mitchell Westbrock made six stops.
Zumwalt South
Click and Boehlein recorded goals for the Jays.
Luke Johnson had an assist.
“Knowing it was an uphill battle from the start, keeping the game close was our objective,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “We played our best game of the year, but still came away with a 4-2 loss.”
Karson Gibbs and Ryley Gibbs scored two goals apiece for the visiting Bulldogs.
Ryley Gibbs made two assists. Karson Gibbs and Zach Koester each recorded one assist.
Luke Dillon was 5-7 in save opportunities for Zumwalt South.
Washington traveled to Wentzville Liberty Tuesday for more conference action. The Jays are next in action against another GAC Central foe, Ft. Zumwalt North, Thursday at 6:45 p.m.