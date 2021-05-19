The Blue Jays finished both league play and the regular season in the win column.
Washington (17-10, 3-7) won for the eighth time in a row Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, besting visiting Ft. Zumwalt North (8-17), 9-7.
Runs were moving early as Zumwalt North tallied three runs in the top of the first inning only for Washington to come back with four scores in the home half.
The score remained 4-3 until Zumwalt North pushed across two runs in the top of the fourth. Washington immediately responded with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth.
The visiting Panthers gained a final two runs in the sixth.
The Blue Jays used five pitchers in the game. In order, they were Sam Paule, Jacob Lombardo, Jake Baldwin, Morgan Copeland and Seth Roewe.
Paule recorded two outs and allowed three unearned runs on two hits and one walk.
Lombardo tossed 2.1 innings, striking out two with one hit and one walk.
Baldwin surrendered two runs, one earned, over one inning on two walks and one hit.
Copeland fired two innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and one walk, striking out one.
Roewe pitched the final inning, allowing no hits and one walk.
At the plate, Washington tallied six hits, led by a Louis Paule double.
Luke Kroeter, Sam Paule, Luke Kleekamp, Gavin Matchell and Jarrett Hamlett all singled.
Jack Lackman drew two walks.
Kroeter, Zac Coulter, Sam Paule, Matchell, Louis Paule, Lombardo and Hamlett each walked once.
Sam Paule was hit by a pitch.
Kroeter, Coulter and Matchell each scored twice. Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Hamlett added one run apiece.
Louis Paule led in RBIs with three. Sam Paule, Kleekamp, Matchell, Lackman and Hamlett each drove in a run.
Kroeter stole a base.
Washington opens the postseason Wednesday, playing at No. 2 Lafayette in the Class 6 District 3 quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. The game was rained out Monday.