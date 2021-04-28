A total of two strokes separated the top four teams Monday at the Lake Forest Challenge.
Lafayette and CBC tied for the top position on the leaderboard with identical scores of 338, edging SLUH (339) and Vianney (340).
Washington was 12th with a team score of 416.
Brennan Strubberg led the Blue Jays with a round of 80, tying for 24th place individually.
Also shooting for the Blue Jays were Alex Fregalette (94, 33rd), Hayden Bean (107, 50th) and Jake Rhodes (125, 64th).
Vianney’s Jon Huber was the top individual performer with a 75, three above par.
Other team scores included Eureka (353), Ft. Zumwalt West (361), Parkway North (365), Francis Howell (369), Francis Howell North (394), Wentzville Liberty (395), Ft. Zumwalt South (398), Holt (428), Ft. Zumwalt North (449), Ft. Zumwalt East (449), Timberland (471) and Parkway West (482).
The Blue Jays played Tuesday at Francis Howell North in a GAC Central dual meet. Next on the schedule is a tri-meet at the Franklin County Country Club against St. Francis Borgia Regional and Lutheran South starting at 4 p.m.