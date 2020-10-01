With two buzzer-beating touchdown plays, Friday’s Week 5 football win for Washington was not lacking in excitement.
Both long plays ended quarters in the first half as Washington (4-1, 1-1) went into the break ahead, 14-7, and went on to a 21-7 win at Ft. Zumwalt South (3-2, 1-1) in GAC Central play.
The Blue Jays struck first, capping a drive with a six-yard touchdown run by Cole Nahlik near the end of the first period.
Ft. Zumwalt South got its biggest play of the night to end the quarter as Jay Higgins connected with Zach Bensing for a 46-yard scoring pass.
That was not the longest scoring play of the half, however, as Washington’s defense came up with a game-changing play with time running out in the second quarter.
Sophomore linebacker Clyde Hendrix scooped a Bulldog fumble and took it 56 yards for a defensive score, putting Washington ahead for the second and final time.
“The touchdown at the end of the first half was a big momentum swing,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Ryan Hoerstkamp made a great play, creating the strip sack, and Clyde was in the right spot to make a play.”
Nahlik added a second touchdown on a four-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Washington totaled seven sacks and forced three turnovers while shutting out Zumwalt South over the final three periods.
“Our defense played an incredible game,” Heflin said. “We were able to control the line of scrimmage and eliminated their run game. This allowed our defensive line to focus on creating a pass rush and they had a great night.”
Stats
Sophomore Trevor Buhr led that pass rush with 4.5 sacks on the night.
Hoerstkamp came away with two sacks and Gavin Holtmeyer was credited with half a sack.
Owen Bartlett and Hoerstkamp each forced fumbles, which were recovered by Hendrix and Jack Lackman.
Hendrix also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Korey Jarrell led the team with nine tackles.
Lackman, Bartlett and Hoerstkamp were each in on seven tackles.
Buhr made 6.5 stops and Holtmeyer 5.5.
Jake Straatmann and Nahlik each made five stops, Logan Kuhn four, Luke Kroeter three, Dylan Pape three and Mark Hensley two. Hendrix, Jason Sides, Phillip Jenner and Louis Paule each made one tackle.
Quarterback Cam Millheiser was 9-11 passing for 91 yards. He also caught a pass from Lackman for 22 yards, Lackman’s only pass of the game.
Hoerstkamp caught three passes for 44 yards. Sides added two catches for 25 yards and Conner Maher two for 25.
On the ground, Nahlik had a team-high 16 carries for 71 yards and two scores.
Millheiser ran nine times for 46 yards.
Pape made four carries for 18 yards, Paule seven carries for 14 yards and Lackman two carries for 10 yards.
Devon Deckelman connected on all three point after tries.
District
The win keeps Washington atop the Class 5 District 4 leaderboard with 41.06 points.
Battle (2-1, 37.67) remains second in the standings after a second consecutive idle week.
Rounding out the district are Jefferson City (2-3, 33), Rolla (2-2, 29.88), Camdenton (2-3, 27.48) and Capital City (0-5, 16.29).
Jefferson City scored a 36-0 win against Capital City in Week 5.
Rolla was idle and Camdenton lost at Bolivar, 38-26.
Week 6
The battle of the birds is up in Week 6 as the Blue Jays are back home Friday, hosting Wentzville Liberty’s Eagles in another league matchup.
At 3-2, Liberty has had a seesaw season, neither winning back-to-back games nor losing back-to-back games yet this year.
The Eagles are coming off a 48-7 home win against the new kids on the block in the GAC Central, Francis Howell North.
With 406 yards on the season and five rushing scores, Jordan Smith is Liberty’s most dangerous offensive threat. He’s averaged nine yards per carry over the first five games.
Quarterback Blake Seaton has thrown for 527 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Seaton has 261 yards and six touchdowns.
Washington and Liberty have split four previous meetings with two wins apiece.
Last year, the Blue Jays defeated Liberty on homecoming night, 22-15.
Box Score
WAS 7-7-0-7=21
FZS 7-0-0-0-7
First Quarter
WAS - Cole Nahlik 6 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:33
FZS - Zach Bensing 46 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
WAS - Clyde Hendrix 56 fumble recovery (Deckelman kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Nahlik 4 run (Deckelman kick), 6:54
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Nahlik 16-17-2, Millheiser 9-46, Pape 4-18, Paule 7-14, Lackman 2-10.
FZS — Unavailable.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 9-11-91-0-0, Lackman 1-1-22-0-0.
FZS — Unavailable.
Receiving
Washington — Hoerstkamp 3-44, Sides 2-25, Millheiser 1-22, Maher 2-10.
FZS — Unavailable.
Tackles
Washington — Jarrell 9, Lackman 7 (FR), Bartlett 7 (FF), Hoerstkamp 7 (2 sacks, FF), Buhr 6.5 (4.5 sacks), Holtmeyer 5.5 (0.5 sack), Straatmann 5, Nahlik 5, Kuhn 4, Kroeter 3, Pape 3, Hensley 2, Hendrix 1 (FR touchdown, INT), Sides 1, Jenner 1, Paule 1.
FZS — Unavailable.