The Jays were able to play keep away for most of the night.
Washington (2-1) started the Week 3 football schedule early Thursday with a 28-21 victory against visiting William Chrisman (1-2), who traversed the state to take on the Blue Jays on short notice after both teams lost their original Week 3 opponents to COVID-19 quarantines.
The Blue Jays set the stage early for a ball-control offense, taking more than the first eight minutes off the clock with an initial drive that went all the way from the Washington 20-yard line to the William Chrisman three-yard line before a turnover on downs.
“We threw a couple balls, but for the most part we did it on the ground, and that’s the way we want to do it,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “Our offensive line did a great job. I think we had the ball for more than 40 minutes tonight. No matter how good or bad you are on defense, if they’ve only got the ball for 10 minutes, it’s going to be all right.”
The Blue Jays made good two drives later when Evan Gaither punched in the only score of the first half on a two-yard carry.
That drive, along with a Landon Boston interception and a missed field goal try by the Bears, sent the Blue Jays into the locker room with a 7-0 halftime advantage.
The offenses were able to get more going in the second half as the teams traded three scores apiece.
Gaither’s second touchdown on a one-yard dive put the Blue Jays ahead by two scores. From that point on, the Bears were able to match Washington score for score the rest of the way by scoring on each ensuing drive until the clock ran out.
Camden Millheiser and Boston punched in runs of two and eight yards, respectively, for Washington in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Miller landed all three scores for the Bears on the ground.
Washington kicker Devon Deckelman went 4-4 in point after tries.
Chrisman kicker Mitchell Cory was 3-3 on extra points but could not connect on a field goal try from the outer reaches of the red zone.
The Blue Jays totaled 373 rushing yards.
Millheiser led with 102 yards on 19 carries. He also completed one pass for 21 yards to Boston. The Jays attempted just three passes.
Boston gained 74 yards on 14 carries.
Gaither carried 17 times for 71 yards.
Deckelman picked up 68 rushing yards on seven carries.
Hanon Jarvis carried 16 times for 58 yards.
Defensively, Boston led with six tackles.
Luke Johnson was in on five stops.
Kellen Schiermeier, Wyatt Sneed and Aden Pecka made three tackles apiece.
Millheiser recorded two tackles.
Gaither, Connor Peterson, Hayden Thiemann, Joey Avitia and Mark Hensley each made one tackle.
Washington had been scheduled to play on the road at Warrenton, but news developed late Tuesday that the Warriors would have to quarantine.
The Blue Jays landed their replacement opponent Wednesday and had to play Thursday instead of Friday due to the availability of officials.
“I prepared for four people on Wednesday,” Heflin said. “The kids did a good job. They were ready to go. It was a crazy week for me because the phone was ringing, and there were text messages it was this team or that team. Our kids don’t know that — we just went out Wednesday and said we thought it was going to be this team. Wednesday, when we came out to practice, we thought it was going to be Saturday. Then I got the call about 5 p.m. Wednesday that it was going to be (Thursday) at 6 p.m. Our guys stayed ready and answered the bell when it was rung.”
District
As of Friday morning, the win moved Washington up one spot in the Class 5 District 4 seedings to No. 4 with 33.5 points.
Battle (1-0, 31) moved down to No. 5 but still had its Week 3 matchup to be played Friday night.
Holt (2-0, 49.67) remains at the top of the district, followed by Helias Catholic (1-1, 35) and Wentzville Liberty (1-1, 35).
Capital City (0-2, 17) rounds out the district.
Up next
The Blue Jays are home in Week 4 against Ft. Zumwalt North (0-2).
Due to playing on Thursday, the Blue Jays will get an extra day to prepare for the Panthers, who have won the last nine meetings with Washington.
“Hopefully, we can get healthy,” Heflin said. “That’s going to be the big thing. I think we’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so that’ll be great. We’re getting close to full strength, and if we can do that, it’s going to be a good thing.”
The defending GAC Central champions are coming off back-to-back losses to Battle, 36-35, and Francis Howell, 42-13, in the first two weeks of the season and were scheduled to play at Timberland in Week 3.